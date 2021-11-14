The story of Jai Bhim has managed to impress everyone across the country. The film is based on a real-life case fought by former Advocate and Madras High Court judge K Chandru in 1993. It revolves around the death of a tribal man named Rajakannu. He was falsely framed for theft and was tortured to an extent where he died in police custody. Suriya, who essayed the role of the High Court Judge, K Chandru, has now donated Rs 10 lakhs to Rajakannu's wife, Parvathy.

