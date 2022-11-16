(MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD) The finale of recent Malayalam hit Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey shows Darshana Rajendran's Jaya getting a divorce from her abusive husband Rajesh, played by Basil Joseph, and also beating him in his poultry business. However, a deleted scene recently revealed by the makers on YouTube, which they claim is paced near the tail-end of the film, shows Jaya is not easily rid of Rajesh. And what's more even her old lecturer/a-hole lover Deepu wants to be back in her life, as seen in this hilarious interaction at what appears to be the wedding reception of Jaya's elder brother. Why they were invited to the wedding despite past issues, we have no clue! Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey Movie Review: Darshana Rajendran and Basil Joseph are Exceptional in Malayalam Cinema's Most 'Massy' Film of 2022!

