South stars Dulquer Salmaan and Rana Daggubati are joining forces for a new Telugu film titled Kaantha. Fans have been eagerly awaiting news about the project, and now the makers have shared an exciting update, revealing that the film will soon go on floors. Taking to their Instagram handles, the lead actors posted a picture from the film's pooja ceremony, which took place at Ramnaidu Studios in Hyderabad. In the photos, Dulquer Salmaan and Rana Daggubati can be seen in traditional attire, posing alongside the leading lady, Bhagyashri Borse. Directed by Selvamani Selvaraj, the Kaantha is bankrolled by Rana Daggubati, Swapna Dutt and Dulquer Salmaan under the banners of Spirit Media, Swapna Cinema and Wayfarer Films. Mammootty Birthday: Dulquer Salmaan Calls His Father ‘Bestie and Hero’, Shares Heartfelt Message on His Special Day (See Pic).

Dulquer Salmaan and Rana Daggubati Collaborate on New Film

