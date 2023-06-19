Kajal Aggarwal has turned a year older today and here’s one the best treats for all her fans. The makers of Bhagavanth Kesari have shared actress’ first look from the film that stars Nandamuri Balakrishna in the titular role. Kajal’s character, looking elegant in saree, is seen blushing as she speaks to someone on call while reading a book. The makers mentioned in the caption of their tweet, “May your magnetic presence captivate the audience on the big screens”. Bhagavanth Kesari Teaser: Nandamuri Balakrishna and Arjun Rampal Starrer Promises To Be a Mass Action Thriller; Anil Ravipudi’s Film To Release on This Dussehra (Watch Video).

Kajal Aggarwal’s First Look From Bhagavanth Kesari

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)