KGF: Chapter 2 released in theatres on April 14 and it has received fabulous response from the audience. Written and directed by Prashanth Neel, the magnum opus starring Yash has smashed records at the box office. The Hindi version of the film stands at a total of Rs 298.44 crore. Sanjay Dutt Says KGF Chapter 2 Was A Film That Pushed Him Out Of His ‘Comfort Zone’.

KGF Chapter 2 Box Office Collection Week 2

#KGF2 continues to rule hearts and #BO... ⭐ Will score TRIPLE CENTURY today [second Sun; Day 11] ⭐ First film to hit ₹ 300 cr since #War [2019] ⭐ 10th film to swim past ₹ 300 cr mark [Week 2] Fri 11.56 cr, Sat 18.25 cr. Total: ₹ 298.44 cr. #India biz. #Hindi pic.twitter.com/3G5Te3Te2D — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 24, 2022

