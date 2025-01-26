The teaser for L2E Empuraan has finally dropped, sending waves of excitement through the Malayalam film industry. The teaser offers a thrilling sneak peek into what's to come in this much-anticipated sequel to the 2019 blockbuster Lucifer. Directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran and starring Mohanlal, the teaser opens in a war-torn Northern Iraq, specifically in the eerie ghost town of Qaraqoosh. The sequence sets the tone for the high-octane action. The teaser introduces a new name for Mohanlal’s character – Abram Qureshi and also gives brief insights into Mohanlal’s transformation. Manju Warrier and Tovino Thomas also play key roles in the film. The movie will be released on March 27. Final Shot of ‘L2: Empuraan’ Wrapped at Malampuzha Reservoir; Prithviraj Sukumaran-Mohanlal’s Film Set to Release in ‘117 Days’.

L2E Empuraan Teaser

