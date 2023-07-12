Megastar Rajinikanth has wrapped up filming his parts for daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth's Lal Salaam. The makers shared a picture on social media which features the entire cast and crew. Thalaivar will be seen essaying the role of Moideen Bhai in the movie. Even actor Vishnu Vishal, who has a cameo in the flick, penned a long appreciation note for getting an opportunity to work with Rajini sir. Check out photo from Lal Salaam's celebrations below. Lal Salaam: Rajinikanth's First Look Poster From Aishwarya Rajinikanth's Directorial Out; Netizens Call It 'Disappointing' and 'Embarrassing'.

Rajinikanth Wraps Up Lal Salaam:

Vishnu Vishal on Working in Lal Salaam:

Well well well.... To many who tried to pull me down and who are still at it.. Especially a few , who stooped so low for their selfish reasons... And to some on my timelines , who believe n talk about the same nonsense whenever I have anything to post on social media... I'm… pic.twitter.com/5Cfuj8s5fR — VISHNU VISHAL - VV (@TheVishnuVishal) July 12, 2023

