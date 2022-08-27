Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday's Liger has been garnering mixed reactions from the audiences. While some are loving it, others have termed it a flop. Having said that, many scenes from the film are also getting trolled and the latest one features Ananya. FYI, the actress is getting mercilessly slammed on Twitter for her dialogue in the movie wherein she says she's going Hollywood to pursue her acting career. Netizens are mocking Panday, have a look. Liger: Aafat Song From Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday's Film Causes Outrage for Lyrics Mocking Rape.

'Like Seriously'

'Liger Disaster'

'Make It Happen'

Ananya in Liger : i'm going to hollywood to pursue my career in acting. Make it happen @god — tAArun (@Taruneswar9) August 25, 2022

'Garbage Nepo Product'

Struggler didi pehle acting ka meaning samjlo 😭😭😭 Hollywood ka baad me dekhlenge. What made writer's of this film to write such dialogue for this garbage nepo product 🤣🤣🤣🤡. #AnanyaPanday #Liger #VijayDevarakonda #AnanyaPandey pic.twitter.com/T0qxDSSga1 — Venky LS (@LsVenky) August 27, 2022

'Nepotism Won't Work There'

Watching Liger, in the movie, Ananya Pandey says she's going to Hollywood to become an actress and someone yelled "your nepotism won't work there" 😭😭😭😭😭 — Praful Sai (@PrafulSai) August 25, 2022

