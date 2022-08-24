There’s just a day left for Liger to hit the theatres. Ahead of its release, Chiranjeevi wished Vijay Deverakonda and team all the love and luck for the successful release of the sports drama. The megastar mentioned in his post, "It will be relished as much by the Industry as you all! Go for the Knockout Punch!!" Liger Movie: Review, Cast, Plot, Trailer, Release Date – All You Need to Know about Vijay Deverakonda – Ananya Panday’s Film.

Chiranjeevi’s Message For Team Liger

It’s #Liger Day Tomorrow! Wishing Dearest @purijagan @TheDeveraKonda @meramyakrishnan @karanjohar @Charmmeofficial @ananyapandayy & the Entire Team, All The Very Best for a Memorable Success! It will be relished as much by the Industry as you all! Go for the Knockout Punch!! pic.twitter.com/XDsVLt4aT0 — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) August 24, 2022

