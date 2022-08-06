Full song "Aafat" from Liger is finally out! Sung by Zahrah Khan-Tanishk Bagchi, the peppy song sees leads Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda romancing on the beach. Right from going cosy inside a cave to flaunting their kickass dance moves, the electrifying number is quite cool. Liger releases in theatres on August 25. Liger: Trailer Of Vijay Deverakonda, Puri Jagannadh’s Action Entertainer Receives Mixed Response From Twitterati.

Watch Video:

