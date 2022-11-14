The creative team of Padavettu disclosed the copy of complaint that contains the details of the ‘torture and witch hunt’ meted out to filmmaker Liju Krishna by ‘the very influential and powerful, Geethu Mohandas’. The team lashed out at Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) for not showing the ‘minimum decency’ to hear arguments not just of the accused, but also of the accuser and even called Geethu a ‘bully’. Liju had claimed how the Moothon director had become vengeful after he refused to make changes in Padavettu’s story and how Geethu was constantly spreading false rumours on the recently released film. Debutant Malayalam Film Director Liju Krishna Arrested in Alleged Rape Case.

Team Padavettu’s Note

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)