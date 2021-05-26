The release date of Adivi Sesh-starrer Major has been postponed owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. Adivi plays the role of martyr Sandeep Unnikrishnan in the war drama. Helmed by Sashi Kiran Tikka, Major also features Saiee Manjrekar and Sobhita Dhulipala in key roles. The film was initially scheduled to release on July 2.

In a statement, shared by the makers of Major reads, “We are living in unprecedented times and we hope you all are following all the safety protocols and staying safe. Our film Major, which was originally scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on 2nd July, is now postponed to a later date. We will announce the new release date once things are back to normal. Times are tough but so are we. - Team Major".

Check Out the Tweet Below:

