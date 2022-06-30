The biographical drama Major stars Adivi Sesh in the lead role. The film based on Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan’s life opened to positive response from the audience. The Sashi Kiran Tikka directorial is now all set to hit the streaming giant, Netflix. Major will release on the OTT platform on July 3 in Telugu, Hindi and Malayalam languages. Major Movie Review: Adivi Sesh’s Committed Act Leaves a ‘Major’ Impact in This Likeable Biopic (LatestLY Exclusive).

Major on Netflix

The untold story of a son. The untold story of a father. The untold story of a SOLDIER. 🇮🇳🪖 Major is coming to Netflix on 3rd July in Telugu, Hindi and Malayalam! #MajorOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/1ngxcOciuQ — Netflix India South (@Netflix_INSouth) June 30, 2022

