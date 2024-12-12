Malayalam actor-director Rajesh Madhavan has tied the knot with assistant director Deepthi Karat on Wednesday (December 12) in Kerala. The couple had been dating each other for some time before deciding to take a step ahead with the marriage. Deepthi worked as an assistant director in Kunchacko Boban's 2022 comedy crime film Nna Thaan Case Kodu, in which Rajesh Madhavan also featured. The first picture of the newlyweds has surfaced online. Check them below. Keerthy Suresh Ties the Knot With Antony Thattil in a Traditional Hindu Wedding Ceremony – Check Out Beautiful Pics From Their Goa Wedding.

Rajesh Madhavan Marries Deepthi Karat

