Minnal Murali is all set to be released on Netflix on December 24. The film was initially scheduled to be released in theatres, but it had to be postponed numerous times due to COVID-19 pandemic. Well, it is finally releasing on the streaming giant and ahead of the grand premiere, fans are going to be in for a musical treat from Shaan Rahman who has composed the songs of this film. Tovino Thomas has shared a new poster and announced that the film’s next track titled “Aaromal” will be dropped online on December 12 at 11am.

Minnal Murali song Aaromal

