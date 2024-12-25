Trisha Krishnan lost someone really special this Christmas. The Tamil actress took to her social media handle and shared the heartbreaking news of her pet dog, Zorro's passing. Taking to her Instagram handle on Wednesday (December 25), Trisha shared a note and expressed her deep grief over the loss. She wrote, "My son Zorro passed away early this Christmas morning. For those who know me well know that my life has zero meaning henceforth. My family and I are broken and in a state of shock. Will be taking some time off work and will be off the radar." Kushboo Sundar commented under the post, "Oh no. Heartfelt deepest condolences to you dear. Stay strong." Hansika Motwani also mourned Zorro's passing and wrote, "May his soul rest in peace." ‘Identity’ Trailer: Tovino Thomas and Trisha Krishnan’s Mystery Thriller Offers High-Octane Action (Watch Video).

Trisha Krishnan’s Pet Dog Zorro Passes Away

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Trish (@trishakrishnan)

Trisha Krishnan Shares Fond Memories of Her Beloved Doggo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Trish (@trishakrishnan)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)