The makers of Naai Sekar Returns has dropped the official trailer of the movie. The two-minute trailer features Vaigai Puyal coming up with one-liners and different expressions as the film promises to be an entertaining comedy. It also stars Anandraj, Rao Ramesh, Manobala, Munishkanth and Redin Kingsley in major roles. Naai Sekar Returns set to hit theatres on December 9. HIT 2 Movie: Review, Cast, Plot, Trailer, Release Date – All You Need To Know About Adivi Sesh’s Telugu Film!

Naai Sekar Returns Trailer:

