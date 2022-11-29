HIT: The Second Case or HIT 2 is the upcoming Telugu film that is written and directed by Sailesh Kolanu. Starring Adivi Sesh in the lead, the film is second installment in The HIT Verse. The trailer dropped hints over the film’s plot and it was indeed gripping and a spine-chilling watch. It showcased Adivi Sesh’s character KD on a mission to nab a psychopath serial killer. In an interview the film’s director stated, “The HIT universe derives its foundation from the second film; so it had to be bigger in content and scale,” reports The Hindu. HIT 2 Trailer: Adivi Sesh, Meenakshi Chaudhary Team Up To Investigate a Brutal Murder Case (Watch Video).

Sailesh Kolanu also stated, “The idea is to establish that when the crime is so gruesome, it calls for the best in the police department to investigate it.” Ahead of the release of HIT 2, let’s take a look at some of the key details of the crime-thriller.

Cast – HIT 2 stars Adivi Sesh and Meenakshi Chaudhary in the lead. The film also features Rao Ramesh, Posani Krishna Murali, Komalee Prasad among others in pivotal roles.

Plot – The synopsis of HIT 2 reads, “Krishna Dev is a police officer, who is assigned to investigate the brutal murder of a woman named Sanjana. Much to KD’s shock, he finds that the serial killer mixed severed multiple body parts of different woman along with Sanjana’s severed head. How does KD nabs the killer and learn about his motives forms the rest of the plot.”

Watch The Trailer Of HIT 2 Below:

Release Date – HIT 2, produced under the banner of Wall Poster Cinema, is all set to be released in theatres on December 2.

Review – The reviews of HIT 2 are not out yet. LatestLY will share the update as soon as the review of Adivi Sesh-starrer is out.

