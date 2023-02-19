Telugu actor Nandamuri Taraka Ratna who recently passed away at the age of 39 got heartfelt tribute at Celebrity Cricket League 2023's Match No 3 which was played between Unni Mukundan's Kerala Strikers and Akhil Akkineni-led Telugu Warriors at Raipur. Both teams Telugu Warriors and Kerala Strikers took guard of honour and went silent for two minutes in the late actor's memory. Nandamuri Taraka Ratna’s Mortal Remains Brought to Hyderabad; Celebs Pay Heartfelt Tribute.

