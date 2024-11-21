Amid her ongoing legal dispute with Dhanush, Nayanthara has expressed heartfelt gratitude to numerous producers for promptly granting her No Objection Certificates (NOCs). She extended special thanks to Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan (Red Chillies Entertainment), Kalpathi S Aghoram, Kalpathi S Ganesh, Kalpathi S Suresh and Archana Kalpathi (AGS Entertainment), Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan (Konidela Production Company), Maha Subair (Varnachithra Productions) and many others. These NOCs allowed the inclusion of footage from their movies in her Netflix documentary, Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairytale. ‘Nayanthara – Beyond The Fairytale’: Telugu Actor Mahesh Babu Lends Support to Lady Superstar and Vignesh Shivan Amid Legal Conflict With Dhanush.

Nayanthara’s Note to Produces for Granting NOCs

View this post on Instagram A post shared by N A Y A N T H A R A (@nayanthara)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)