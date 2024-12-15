Pushpa 2: The Rule continues to dominate the box office, setting new milestones with its latest achievement: becoming the first Indian film to exceed INR 100 crore in worldwide gross on its 10th day and second Saturday of release. Starring Allu Arjun, alongside Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil, the film initially made waves by grossing INR 829 crore worldwide during its opening weekend, which spanned four days. On its opening day, Pushpa 2 recorded a historic collection of INR 294 crore, breaking the record for the highest opening in Indian cinema history. This milestone surpassed the previous record set by RRR (INR 223.5 crore), followed by Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (INR 217 crore) and Kalki 2898 AD (INR 175 crore). ‘Pushpa 2 – The Rule’ Box Office Day 8: Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna’s Film Surpasses ‘KGF Chapter 2’ Hindi Collection, Set to Overtake ‘Baahubali 2’ Soon.

‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ Collections

Another RECORD BREAKING DAY at the box office for #Pushpa2TheRule ❤️‍🔥 Becomes the FIRST EVER INDIAN FILM to achieve the outstanding feat of 100 CRORES GROSS on its Day 10 and its second Saturday 💥💥 Book your tickets now! 🎟️ https://t.co/tHogUVEgCt#Pushpa2#WildFirePushpa… pic.twitter.com/wFA2gHd5J4 — Mythri Movie Makers (@MythriOfficial) December 15, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)