Allu Arjun's film Pushpa 2: The Rule continues to make waves since its release on December 5. The film has generated the right kind of buzz and maintains its strong momentum even after 19 days. It has entered the INR 1600 crore club globally, surpassing major blockbusters like Aamir Khan's Dangal and Prabhas' Baahubali 2. The film earned INR 1067.48 crore. With its gripping storyline and stellar performances, Pushpa 2 has captivated audiences worldwide, cementing its place as one of the most successful films in recent history. The film's success shows no signs of slowing down any time soon. ‘Pushpa 2 – The Rule’ Box Office Collection 14: Allu Arjun Starrer Becomes the Fastest Indian Film to Reach INR 1,500 Crore Worldwide in Just Two Weeks.

Pushpa 2 The Rule BO Collection

Pushpa 2 ENTERS ₹1️⃣6️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ cr club globally. Becomes the 3rd film to achieve this milestone after Dangal and Baahubali 2. WW Box Office: Day 1 - ₹ 282.91 cr Day 2 - ₹ 134.63 cr Day 3 - ₹ 159.27 cr Day 4 - ₹ 204.52 cr… pic.twitter.com/VrOwgGjwzn — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) December 24, 2024

