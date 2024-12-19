Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule has grossed over Rs 1,500 crore in worldwide box office collection, making it the "fastest Indian film to reach the mark", the makers said on Thursday. Pushpa 2, a sequel to 2021's blockbuster Telugu film Pushpa: The Rise, released in cinemas around the world on December 5. Directed by Sukumar, the movie also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil. ‘Pushpa 2’ Box Office Collection Day 14: Allu Arjun’s Film Grosses INR 1,366.6 Crore Worldwide – Reports.

It was also released in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Bengali and Malayalam languages. Mythri Movie Makers, the production house behind the movie, shared the latest box office update on its official X page. ‘Pushpa 2’ Box Office: Hindi Version of Allu Arjun’s Film Becomes Fastest To Hit INR 582 Crore in 12 Days.

Pushpa 2 BO Collection

The HISTORIC RULE at the box office continues 💥💥#Pushpa2TheRule becomes the FASTEST INDIAN FILM to Gross 1500+ CRORES WORLDWIDE in 14 Days ❤‍🔥 1508CR & counting 🔥#Pushpa2HitsFastest1500cr Book your tickets now! 🎟️ https://t.co/tHogUVEOs1#Pushpa2#WildFirePushpa Icon… pic.twitter.com/AQueWAv9Gp — Mythri Movie Makers (@MythriOfficial) December 19, 2024

"COMMERCIAL CINEMA REDEFINED. HISTORY MADE AT THE BOX OFFICE.

"#Pushpa2TheRule collects 1508 CRORES GROSS WORLDWIDE - the fastest Indian Film to reach the mark #Pushpa2HitsFastest1500cr," the banner said in the post. In the sequel, Arjun returns as labourer-turned-sandalwood smuggler Pushpa Raj, alongside Mandanna as Srivalli and Faasil as SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat.