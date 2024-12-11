Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil's Pushpa 2: The Rule is creating a huge buzz on social media and dominating the box office. It’s having an incredible run in cinemas, with a standout performance on Tuesday (10 December), earning INR 52.50 crore nett in a single day, according to Sacnilk. Released on December 5, the film achieved an impressive INR 645.95 crore in just six days. Sukumar directs the movie and the craze of the film continues to soar, making it a box-office sensation. Pushpa Box Office Collection Day 5: Allu Arjun – Fahadh Faasil’s Film’s Hindi Version Is Unstoppable, Mints A Total Of Rs 20.14 Crore.

Pushpa 2 The Rule Box Office Collection

Pushpa 2 BO Collection (Photo Credits: Sacnilk)

