Pushpa 2: The Rule has taken the box office by storm! The highly anticipated sequel, starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil, has shattered records within its opening weekend. Surpassing even the success of its predecessor, Pushpa: The Rise, the film has become a global sensation. In just three days, Pushpa 2 has amassed an incredible INR 600 crore worldwide, with INR 383 crore coming from the Indian market alone. Directed by Sukumar, the film has set a new benchmark for Indian cinema, proving its massive appeal across audiences worldwide. 'Pushpa 2 - The Rule' Box Office Collection Day 3: Hindi Version of Allu Arjun's Film Unstoppable, Grosses INR 205 Crore in India!

'Pushpa 2' Earns Over INR 600 Crore at BO

In 3 days, #Pushpa2TheRule has crossed ₹ 600 Crs+ Gross at the WW Box office.. The fastest in Indian Cinema.. 🔥 — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) December 8, 2024

Watch 'Pushpa 2' Trailer:

