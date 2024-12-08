Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's Pushpa 2: The Rule has emerged as the biggest hit of 2024, dominating the box office. According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the Hindi version of this Sukumar directorial is delivering an outstanding performance, surpassing all expectations. In just three days, the film has raked in a staggering INR 205 crore in India, with INR 74 crore coming in on Day 3 alone. Globally, Pushpa 2 has already crossed the impressive milestone of INR 500 crore in its first two days. Clearly, the Pushpa 2 fever is in full swing as the film continues to break records and win hearts across the world. ‘Pushpa 2 – The Rule’ Box Office Collection Day 2: Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna’s Mass Entertainer Earns INR 265 Crore in India.

'Pushpa 2' (Hindi) Box Office Update

IT'S A TSUNAMI - HURRICANE - TYPHOON... 'PUSHPA 2' REWRITES HISTORY *ONCE AGAIN*... #Pushpa2 emerges as a BOXOFFICE DINOSAUR, smashing every record that stands tall in the record books... The Saturday numbers prove it.#Pushpa2 is the first #Hindi film to surpass the ₹ 70 cr… pic.twitter.com/lufoMo9VO8 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 8, 2024

