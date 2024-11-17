Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna’s Pushpa 2 is set to make waves, with today’s (November 17) event marking a significant milestone in its promotional journey. Kicking off at 5 PM, the highly anticipated digital trailer launch will take place at 6:03 PM at the iconic Gandhi Maidan in Patna, reflecting the film’s pan-India appeal. In light of the event's magnitude, security has been ramped up, with the Bihar government providing an unprecedented 900 police officers and 300 private security personnel to ensure safety. This level of security highlights the immense scale of the launch, underlining the film's national significance. ‘Pushpa 2’ Trailer Launch LIVE: Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna’s Grand Event Begins at 5 PM in Patna; Trailer To Drop at 6.03 PM.

High Security For 'Pushap 2' Event

Massive Crowd In Bihar

Massive crowds in Bihar. Shows the pan India reach of Icon star #AlluArjun and the brand of #Pushpa 🔥#Pushpa2 trailer launch at Gandhi Maidan!!! pic.twitter.com/S5oyVb2j9D — idlebrain.com (@idlebraindotcom) November 17, 2024

