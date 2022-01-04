Allu Arjun’s gangster drama Pushpa - The Rise has been performing excellent since it has released on December 17. The movie is just unstoppable with it's growing success and soon the flick is eyeing to enter Rs 70 crore club. After running for 18 days, the hindi version of the movie has collected Rs 65.69 crore. The movie is helmed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers in association with Muttamsetty Media.

Check Out The Tweet Below:

#Pushpa shows no signs of slowing down [mass sectors], even after the extended [#Christmas, #NewYear] holiday period… Open run + glowing WOM has given it an upper hand… [Week 3] Fri 3.50 cr, Sat 6.10 cr, Sun 6.25 cr, Mon 2.75 cr. Total: ₹ 65.69 cr. #India biz. #PushpaHindi pic.twitter.com/Dify0ZlSEF — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 4, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)