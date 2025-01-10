Allu Arjun celebrated the 76th birthday of his father, Allu Aravind, in the most memorable way. The Telugu superstar, who is making waves worldwide with his latest release, Pushpa 2: The Rule, took to X (previously Twitter) to share glimpses from their heartwarming family celebrations. In the pictures, we could see a two-tiered cake with the words "Pushpa Ka Baap" written on it. The cake was cleverly decorated with lemons and motifs celebrating his dad Allu Aravind's birthday and also the massive success of Pushpa 2. Sharing the post, Allu Arjun wrote, "Happy Birthday Dad . Thank you for making our lives soo special with your gracious presence ." Sukumar's Pushpa 2 also features Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in key roles. The Telugu film recently crossed INR 1800 crore at the worldwide box office. ‘Pushpa 2 – The Rule Reloaded’ Version Release Date Pushed: Allu Arjun’s Movie to Now Hit Theatres on THIS Date!.

Allu Arjun Celebrates His Dad Allu Aravind’s Birthday With a ‘Pushpa’ Twist

Happy Birthday Dad . Thank you for making our lives soo special with your gracious presence . pic.twitter.com/CgWYsbk2eF — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) January 10, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)