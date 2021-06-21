Rakul Preet Singh took to Twitter to react to reports that claimed she has no work in Telugu films. She said she can only do a couple of things at a time and does not remember saying that she does not have work.

Check Her Tweet Here:

I wonder when I said this 🙄🤔😂Friends there are only 365 days in a year and if you can help in adjusting more than 6 films that iam doing right now then plz help my team. 😂 🙏🏻😇#anythingforheadlines https://t.co/ACVaTHO4XO — Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) June 20, 2021

