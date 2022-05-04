Few videos from Visakhapatnam has gone viral online wherein fans of Ram Charan can be seen going bonkers to get a glimpse of the superstar. Right from giving him a grand welcome at the airport to climbing the walls of his hotel room, admirers have literally gone insane. FYI, Ram Charan is in the city to shoot for his next. Acharya: Ram Charan Looks Heartwarming As Siddha In This New Poster Shared By Makers On His Birthday!

Watch Video:

Craziest Crowd & People in Vizag going Maddd for RAM CHARAN In Radisson Hotel🔥🔥 Insane Love for Man Of Masses @AlwaysRamCharan in Vizag...!! #ManOfMassesRamCharan #RamCharanInVizag #RC15 pic.twitter.com/Azu0ltzPKg — Kalyan Dhoni (@KalyanDhoni3) May 4, 2022

There's More:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)