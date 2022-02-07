Rana Daggubati starrer 1945, a war drama directed by Sathyasiva, was left unfinished since 2019 owing to the differences between the film’s lead actor and producer SN Rajarajan. The Telugu flick premiered directly on an OTT platform Sun NXT without a proper climax. This has made some of the netizens say why the film was even released digitally as it made no sense.

Rana Daggubati’s 1945

THIS IS A MOVIE RAREST OF CASES IT'S DOESN'T HAVE A CLIMAX😂😂BECOZ OF THE FIGHT BETWEEN ACTOR RANA VS PRODUCER HAPPENED AND THEY JUST NARRATED THE CLIMAX IT SHOULD HAVE REELASED on APRIL 1ST IT MADE APRIL FOOL #1945movie pic.twitter.com/WcnGKqb2vn — ADG 💯 FB (@LoverPoster) February 6, 2022

Skip OTT Too

Must Skip Even on OTT!!#1945Movie Even though the climax was not shot, the rest of the film also did not make any sense!!#RanaDaggubati 1945 Moviehttps://t.co/GHMoMSvmH3 — MIRCHI9 (@Mirchi9) January 7, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)