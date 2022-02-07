Rana Daggubati starrer 1945, a war drama directed by Sathyasiva, was left unfinished since 2019 owing to the differences between the film’s lead actor and producer SN Rajarajan. The Telugu flick premiered directly on an OTT platform Sun NXT without a proper climax. This has made some of the netizens say why the film was even released digitally as it made no sense.

Rana Daggubati’s 1945

Skip OTT Too

