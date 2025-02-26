Lokesh Kanagaraj's film Coolie, starring Rajinikanth, has been grabbing headlines ever since its announcement last year. The upcoming action thriller is undoubtedly one of the most awaited Tamil films of 2025. The makers had revealed the cast for Coolie in a series of character reveal updates that included many South A-listers. While a confirmed release date is yet to be announced, Coolie's makers on Wednesday (February 26) teased a new character with an intriguing poster, and we guess it's Pooja Hegde. ‘Coolie’ Song ‘Chikitu Vibe’ Teaser: Rajinikanth Exudes Signature Swag As He Shakes a Leg in First Single From Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Upcoming Film (Watch Video).

Pooja Hegde To Join ‘Coolie’?

Amid huge anticipation, the makers of Rajinikanth's Coolie took to social media to share a character poster of their newest addition to the cast. Dressed in a red gown, the actress's face was strategically blurred to save the grand reveal for another day - but it’s sooner than you can expect. Sharing the update, Sun Pictures said that the grand reveal will take place on Thursday (February 27) at 11 AM.

‘Coolie’ Update Drops Feb 27 at 11 AM

Rajinikanth's Coolie follows the gripping story of a man's pursuit of revenge. It boasts a star-studded cast, including Nagarjuna Akkineni, Upendra, Sathyaraj, Soubin Shahir and Shruti Haasan in key roles. Keeping our trust in the latest reports, Pooja Hegde will also appear in the film. But this can only be confirmed tomorrow. ‘Coolie’ Song ‘Chikitu Vibe’ Teaser: Rajinikanth Exudes Signature Swag As He Shakes a Leg in First Single From Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Upcoming Film (Watch Video).

Reports also suggest that Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan will be making a cameo appearance in the Rajinikanth-starrer. Produced by Kalanithi Maran under the banner Sun Pictures, Coolie is scheduled to release in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Kannada languages.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 26, 2025 07:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).