Sadhana and Vishnu Raj tied the knot in Chennai on July 6. The wedding ceremony of late cinematographer KV Anand’s daughter was a star-studded affair. Vijay Sethupathi and Shankar Shanmugham were clicked at the couple’s wedding reception. Take a look at the pics of the newly married duo from their wedding ceremony. Sharwanand and Rakshita Reddy Marriage: From Haldi to Wedding Reception, Telugu Actor Shares Dreamy Pics on Social Media.

Sadhana–Vishnu Raj Wedding Reception

KV Anand’s Daughter’s Marriage Pics

Director #KVAnand's daughter wedding happened today at Chennai. pic.twitter.com/7nvMo1EyGB — Siva Prasanth (@Sivaprasanth5) July 6, 2023

