Prabhas has fans across the globe and all are looking forward to the release of Salaar teaser, which is happening tomorrow, July 6. Ahead of the release of this teaser of Prashanth Neel’s film, the makers have shared ‘Teaser Release – Time Zones’. From India, UAE, US to China and many other countries, check out at what time the teaser of Salaar will be dropped in these zones. Salaar teaser is all set to be unveiled in India tomorrow at 5.12am. Salaar: Prabhas – Prashanth Neel’s Film Teaser To Drop on July 6, Here’s How You Can Watch It!

Salaar Teaser Time

The clock is ticking and excitement is building ⏰#SalaarTeaser drops in the next 24 hours. Make sure your timers are set, no matter where you are. 🌎#Salaar Teaser out tomorrow at 5:12 AM IST on https://t.co/Sg2BuxBKNA pic.twitter.com/RtKnoEeL8e — Salaar (@SalaarTheSaga) July 4, 2023

