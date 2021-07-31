Samantha Akkineni has created a storm on social media handles. She has changed her name from Samantha Akkineni to just S in all of them. Of course, people have theories about it. The most common and very plausible explanation is the actress has done this as a promotion for her next film Shakuntalam where she plays the titular character.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tollywood Cinema (@tollywoodcinema)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)