Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda have been treating fans with some lovely pics from their outing in Turkey. The Kushi actress has shared a pic posing with her co-star and showered him with praises. She wrote, “Sees you at your best, sees you at your worst. Sees you come last, sees you come first. Sees your lows, sees your highs. Some friends gently standby What a year it has been!! @thedeverakonda”. Kushi Stars Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu Are Having a Great Time in Turkey and These Pics Are Proof!

Samantha Ruth Prabhu With Vijay Deverakonda

