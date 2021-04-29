Actor Siddharth, earlier on Thursday (April 29) morning revealed that his phone number has been leaked by political trolls. He also stated that he and his family was receiving rape and death threats because of this. Later on, he gets protection from the Tamil Nadu Police and he thanked them for assistance.

Check Out the Tweet Below:

Thank you @tnpoliceoffl for the protection. I am the first person in my entire family's history to be given the same. However, I would politely like to give up this privilege so the same officers' time is better used for something else during this pandemic. Thank you again.❤️ — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) April 29, 2021

