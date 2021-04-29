Actor Siddharth, earlier on Thursday (April 29) morning revealed that his phone number has been leaked by political trolls. He also stated that he and his family was receiving rape and death threats because of this. Later on, he gets protection from the Tamil Nadu Police and he thanked them for assistance.

Check Out the Tweet Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)