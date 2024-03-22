Renowned filmmaker SS Rajamouli expressed his gratitude as the 110-year-old Takarazuka company adapted his film, RRR, into a musical. Sharing the photos and video from the event in Japan, he thanked the Japanese audience for warmly embracing the Broadway play, mirroring the film's success. Rajamouli was overwhelmed by the response and appreciated the girls' energy, talent, and attention to detail in the show. He conveyed his thanks with a heartfelt "ARIGATO GOZAIMASU." See the pics and video below! RRR: SS Rajamouli Gets Featured on the Front Page of LA Times For His Tollywood Epic Starring Ram Charan, Jr NTR (View Pic).

SS Rajamouli In Japan

Its an honour that our RRR has been adapted as a musical by the 110 year old Takarazuka company. Thank you Japanese audience for embracing the Broadway play of RRR just like the film itself. Overwhelmed by your response... Can't appreciate all the girls enough for your energy,… pic.twitter.com/QbfLPmsJxC — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) March 22, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)