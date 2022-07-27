Suriya bagged his first National Award for Best Actor for his performance in Soorarai Pottru. However, his win gets questioned over allegations that his manager S Thangadurai was part of awards jury. Thangadurai is the manager for several popular stars of South Cinema. Apart from other esteemed members from Indian Cinema, Thangadurai was also a part of the jury of the 68th National Film Awards. Take a look at some of the tweets below: 68th National Film Awards: Suriya For Soorarai Pottru And Ajay Devgn For Tanhaji Share Best Actor Award.

S Thangadurai As Jury Member Of 68th National Film Awards

This has been in circulation since the national film awards were announced. Was wondering which mainstream film journalist/publication would question this? Clash of interest or not? Doesn’t this raise doubts about the process? Predominance of awards for one film in particular? pic.twitter.com/tNDHmFh7Fd — Namrata Joshi (@Namrata_Joshi) July 27, 2022

Manager Of Suriya Sivakumar

Atrocious. What is the manager of several actors even doing on the National Award jury? https://t.co/WELZ5dFQT8 — Raja Sen (@RajaSen) July 27, 2022

