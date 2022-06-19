Here is a major update for all fans of Thalapathy Vijay. The makers of Thalapathy 66 have shared that the first look of Vijay from Vamshi Paidipally’s film would be revealed on June 21. This is indeed the perfect treat for all fans ahead of Thalapathy Vijay’s birthday. In this announcement poster, the actor dressed in a casual avatar is facing his back to the camera and one can see he is set on for some place with a backpack on his back. Thalapathy 66: Vijay’s Pic Gets Leaked Online From The Sets Of Vamshi Paidipally’s Film.

Thalapathy 66 Update

