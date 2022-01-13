Owing to coronavirus pandemic, there were several films that had skipped theatrical release but Thalapathy Vijay’s Master hit theatres on January 13, 2021. Many exhibitors thanked the entire team of Master for releasing the Tamil film on the big screen and helping the revival of theatrical business. Many theatres owners had incurred heavy losses due to the pandemic. As the film completes one year of its release, fans celebrate the day by trending #1YrOfIndustrySaviourMASTER on Twitter.

Thank You Note From An Exhibitor

#1YrOfIndustrySaviourMASTER As an exhibitor, Master will always remain special and close to my heart. Gave new life and hope to all theatres and the entire cine industry across the country.Industry Hit. — Pathy Senthil (@dhalapathy) January 13, 2022

Real Saviour

#MASTER Is The Real Saviour Of Theatres (Post-Pandemic)!🔥 When All Other Actors Were Silent On Theatre Rels , @actorvijay Came With #MASTER & Made Profit For All The Parties! " Only Tamil HIT Of 2021 In KERALA " #1YrOfIndustrySaviourMASTER#Beast @actorvijay pic.twitter.com/qkID0WYqJ2 — Kαмαℓ ツ (@KamalOfcl) January 12, 2022

It's Always A Delight To Watch Vijay On The Big Screen

Thank you @Dir_Lokesh na for giving this Stylish, Charming, Classy, Massive JD character more than we expected ! A different character you have chosen and potrayed with Thalapathy❤️❤️ Need one more combo🙏🏻 #1YrOfIndustrySaviourMASTER #Beast @actorvijay pic.twitter.com/ugQ9hqYbEv — Theri Ivan (@TheriIvan_) January 12, 2022

Magnum Opus Of 2021

1 year of #Master -Magnum Opus of 2021 💥 Biggest Blockbuster which broken all our previous records !! At this moment we are Very Much Delighted to call our #Thalapathy @actorvijay as Samrat Of South Indian BOX-OFFICE! ❤️💥#1YrOfIndustrySaviourMASTER #MasterInRamCinemas pic.twitter.com/D0fJCeO3uE — Ram Muthuram Cinemas (@RamCinemas) January 13, 2022

Top Tamil Grosses Of 2021

#1YrOfIndustrySaviourMASTER

#1YrOfIndustrySaviourMASTER At a time wen no producer was ready to release in theatres, #Master was released and d result gave hope to each nd every person in d industry especially theatrical. Movie tat broke untouchable #Baahubali2 TN share record tat to in middle of a pandemic. pic.twitter.com/KWTDCinI6W — Naganathan (@Nn84Naganatha) January 13, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)