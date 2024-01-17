National Award-winning director Blessy is making his smashing comeback with the upcoming Malayalam film The Goat Life aka Aadujeevitham, which is touted to be ‘the greatest survival adventure ever.’ After treating fans with Prithviraj Sukumaran’s impressive first look from the film, the makers have now dropped a new poster on social media and needless to say, Prithviraj’s rugged avatar has left fans quite excited. Ranveer Singh took his Instagram handle to drop the new poster and expressed his excitement in the caption, writing, "#TheGoatLife…… dekhne ki cheez hai!!! Releasing worldwide on 10.04.2024!.” Going by the poster, it is evident that Prithviraj has left no stone unturned to get into the skin of his role. Blessy is making a comeback after a substantial hiatus following the release of Kalimannu in 2013. Aadujeevitham aka The Goat Life: Prabhas Unveils Prithviraj Sukumaran's 'Indomitable Human Spirit' Look in a Captivating NEW Poster! (View Pic).

Ranveer Drops New Poster Of Prithviraj From The Goat Life:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

