(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)
Aadujeevitham aka The Goat Life: Prabhas Unveils Prithviraj Sukumaran's 'Indomitable Human Spirit' Look in a Captivating NEW Poster! (View Pic)
The film's musical score will be crafted by AR Rahman. Adapted from Benyamin's novel of identical title. Recently, Rebel star Prabhas shared a new poster from Aadujeevitham aka The Goat Life
Socially Riya Siddhacharjee| Jan 10, 2024 05:36 PM IST