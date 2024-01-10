Prabhas has unveiled a striking new poster on Instagram for Prithviraj Sukumaran's upcoming film, Aadujeevitham aka The Goat Life. Within it, Prithviraj embodies Najeeb Muhammad, exuding an intense and resolute presence. The poster teases a suspenseful narrative, portraying Najeeb in a potent yet reflective pose, subtly suggesting a profound storyline without revealing too much. Covering his head accentuates focus on his face, radiating determination and strength. His piercing gaze implies an inner turmoil, adding depth to the character's persona. Aadujeevitham Trailer: Prithviraj Sukumaran and Blessy’s Upcoming Movie is a Terrifying Sojourn Through the Limitless Desert Amped By AR Rahman's Score (Watch Video). Prithviraj Sukumaran New Look For His Upcoming Film Aadujeevitham aka The Goat Life:

Prithviraj Sukumaran in The Goat Life (Photo Credits: Instagram)

