Urgam is the upcoming Telugu flick starring Allari Naresh in the lead. Directed by Vijay Kanakamedala, the makers have dropped the teaser and it features the lead actor’s badass cop avatar. The teaser concludes with the tagline, ‘Get ready to witness the wrath’. The actor and director duo had earlier worked together in the courtroom drama Naandhi. Allari Naresh Pens a Heartfelt Note as He Completes 20 Years in the Industry.

Watch The Teaser Of Ugram Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)