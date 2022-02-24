The much-awaited film Valimai have finally hit the big screens today! Starring Ajith, Huma Qureshi, Kartikeya Gummakonda in the lead, fans have praised this action-packed thriller. Many even said that the actors have delivered top notch performance and the narrative has been well-scripted. The film has been written and directed by H Vinoth and bankrolled by Boney Kapoor.

Magic

The New story of Indian cinema History.. #Valimai Interval... One Word review , Magic Magic Magic...💥 Interval scene fully Goosebumps...🩸#ValimaiFDFS #ValimaiReview pic.twitter.com/Nq8mHXMqIg — 💗💗SUPERSTAR BAKTHAN💗💗 (@AJITAJI2) February 24, 2022

BEST FILM

One word review Best best best go nd watch...you shouldnot miss it#Valimai — Sujon nath (@sujondevnath3) February 24, 2022

Action Packed

#Valimai (Tamil|2022) - THEATRE Out & out Action Packed. Outstanding bike stunt choreo & Cinematography. Pre Inteval block & Bus chase terrific. Gud BGM. Thala Neat, Karthikeya gud at few places. Story & forced emotions r on weak side. Slips in 2nd Hlf. ‘Only’ for Action Lovers! pic.twitter.com/BSt00fJL4w — CK Review (@CKReview1) February 24, 2022

Mass Entertainer

#Valimai Review... Pakka Mass ACTION THRILLER 🌟 Worth of waiting for 3 Years 🥳#AjithKumar Performance in 2nd Half 🔥 Music Was good and not too much overdose...@ActorKartikeya - Power-Packed Performance 🤯 My over all Rating - ⭐⭐⭐⭐/ 5 — ＢＬＡＳＴＥＲ (@RajiniFanTrendz) February 24, 2022

Blockbuster

#Valimai Review a Perfectly Well-Done Mass Entertaining Movie after so many years in India. #Ajith sir has done his best performance since Mankatha #HVinoth's Hat-Trick BLOCKBUSTER. a Full Package with everything to fullfil your expectations. ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐/5 — Shiva Satyam (@PrinceSK_____) February 23, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)