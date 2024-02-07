Yatra 2, an upcoming Telugu biographical drama directed and written by Mahi V Raghav, is set to continue the story from the 2019 film Yatra, focusing on the life of the late YS Rajasekhara Reddy, former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. Recently, the film's makers unveiled its trailer on February 3, showcasing emotional moments depicting the connection between YSR and the common people of AP. The trailer also touches upon YSR's passing and his son Jagan's continuation of the 'Paadha Yatra' to connect with his father's admirers. Notably, it portrays political figures like Sonia Gandhi and Chandrababu Naidu. Before its release, here's everything you must know about the film. Yatra 2: Trailer of Mammootty and Jiiva's Film to Release on February 3 at THIS Time! Check Out the Post Here.

Yatra 2 Trailer

Plot: The film delves into the life of the late Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, YS Rajasekhara Reddy.

Cast: Leading the ensemble are Mammootty, Jiiva, and Mahesh Manjrekar, alongside actors such as Subhalekha Sudhakar and Suzanne Bernert.

Runtime and Certification: With a runtime of two hours and twelve minutes, the film anticipates receiving a U/A certificate from the censor board.

Release Date: Yatra 2 is slated for release on February 8, 2024.

Review: Yatra 2 Review is not out yet. Latestly will notify you once it is live.

