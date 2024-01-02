Yatra 2 is the sequel to the 2019 film Yatra that featured Mammootty as Yeduguri Sandinti Rajasekhara Reddy. The upcoming flick will showcase Jiiva as YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Sharing a new poster, featuring the lead actors, the makers confirmed that the teaser of Yatra 2 will be dropped on January 5 at 11am. The caption of the post reads, “One man, a million odds, yet the promise had to be kept!” Yatra 2: Mammootty Shares Intense New Poster With Jiiva for Mahi V Raghav’s Upcoming Sequel! (View Pic).

