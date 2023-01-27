In her latest music video for "Lavender Haze," which is a part of her Midnights album, Taylor Swift snuck in quite the romantic Easter Egg for boyfriend Joe Alwyn. Paying tribute to him, the singer included the constellations for their zodiac signs which are Sagittarius and Pisces. This shouldn't come as a surprise to fans as Swift herself has confirmed that the song is indeed about her boyfriend Joe Alwyn. Taylor Swift Birthday Special: From Anti-Hero to Willow, 8 of the Singer’s Most Visually Appealing Music Videos!

Check Out the Tribute:

Taylor Swift pays tribute to boyfriend Joe Alwyn in the “Lavender Haze” music video by including the constellations for their zodiac signs, Sagittarius and Pisces. pic.twitter.com/Vm3w3p1kJK — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 27, 2023

Watch the "Lavender Haze" Music Video:

