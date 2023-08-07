The Elephant Whisperers’ couple, Bomman and Nellie, have alleged discrimination and financial exploitation against the makers of the Oscar-winning documentary. The couple has reportedly send legal notice demanding Rs 2 crore from director Kartiki Gonsalves. Bomman and Nellie claimed that the filmmaker had taken money from them for the shoot, but haven’t returned yet. The couple had withdrawn money from their granddaughter’s account and had used for the scene. After The Elephant Whisperers Wins Big at Oscars 2023; Tourists Throng To See Baby Jumbo at Mudumalai Theppakadu Camp Featuring in Guneet Monga’s Documentary (View Pics and Video).

Bomman and Nellie’s Allegations

such a shame if true. The film makers have got worldwide recognition but refusing to pay the people on the documentary is made. You cannot claim we have created awareness or we don’t make money coz it’s docu. Hopefully better sense prevails for the makers #TheElephantwhisperers pic.twitter.com/4D8l3BRu8H — Madras Film Screening Club 🎬 (@MadrasFSC) August 6, 2023

Legal Notice To The Elephant Whisperers Makers

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pinkvilla (@pinkvilla)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)